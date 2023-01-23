Family of PFI activist killed in April served revenue recovery notice for hartal violence in September

Palakkad: In a bid to recover losses incurred during the Popular Front of India (PFI) hartal on September 23, 2022, the state government has issued a notice to the family of an activist who died five months before the violence.

On Monday, the Revenue Recovery Office, Palakkad, pasted an attachment notice on the house of A Subair -- who was murdered on April 15 last year -- at Elappully in Palakkad.

The family of five, including Subair's elderly parents, wife and three children, live in a small house on five cents. Now, they have been asked to pay up within 15 days or lose their property as part of the recovery process.

Subair is one of the 248 PFI activists whose properties have been attached by the state revenue department. From the Malappuram district alone, the properties of 126 activists were attached.

The state government has valued the losses from the violence during the PFI hartal at Rs 5.20 crore. The PFI hartal was in protest of the nationwide raid on the organisation by the NIA.

A copy of the revenue recovery notice pasted on Subair's house at Elappully in Palakkad.

Subair's family has planned to move the court stating he could not have played any part in the hartal as he had passed away months before the incident. They are hoping to be excluded from the list the state government has submitted in the court.

Subair's father Aboobacker (76) said they told the recovery officers about Subair's passing, but in vain. "My grandchildren are going to school, we rely on pension to even buy medicine," a tearful Nabeesa (66), Subair's mother told mediapersons.

Subair had been hacked to death allegedly by RSS-BJP activists. He was on a bike, his father riding pillion, when a car knocked them down and attacked Subair.

A day later, in what is being perceived as a retaliatory attack, RSS activist A Sreenivasan, was murdered.