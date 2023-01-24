Autism parks in schools, app for local bodies on the anvil

Thiruvananthapuram: An app named K-Smart would be launched on April 1 for availing the services of the urban local self-governments in Kerala. Various services of the local civic bodies would be through the mobile app. This was announced by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his policy address to the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday to coincide with the commencement of the Budget Session.

Other important announcements

• Kerala Agri-Business Company to be formed to promote agri-business and agro-food parks.

• Veterinary services at the doorstep scheme to be strengthened. Mobile veterinary surgery units to be established.

• A special quality assurance drive to be launched to detect the presence of antibiotics and aflatoxins in milk, milk products, and cattle feed.

• Cooperative societies that are on the verge of collapse to be revived.

• Fishing boats to be modernised in a phased manner.

• The syllabi of the vocational higher secondary students to be made more skill-oriented.

• Autism parks to be set up in schools.

• The financial aid being given to institutions caring for mentally challenged children to be increased.

• Certificates and mark lists issued by universities to be made available through the National Academic Depository.

• Aadhaar to be seeded with land titles, after taking consent, in order to identify the stakeholders.

• Fiscal federalism should be ensured.