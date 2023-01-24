BBC documentary: Former Kerala CM AK Antony's son irks Congress by tweeting against party's position

While the Congress in Kerala has dared the Centre by screening the controversial BBC documentary, a prominent young leader of the party has caused a furore by expressing a conflicting opinion.

Anil K Antony, the digital communications convener of Congress Kerala, has upset the party leadership with a tweet. Anil K Antony is the son of the former Kerala chief minister and former Defence Minister of India, AK Antony,

Anil Antony tweeted: "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

Youth Congress state president and MLA, Shafi Parambil was one of the young leaders that found Anil Antony's opinion wrong. Meanwhile, Youth Congress state vice-president Rijil Makkutty has demanded action against Anil Antony for going against the party's stand.

Talking to Manorama News, Anil K Antony said the Congress did not have a clear position on the matter when he tweeted.

"That said I'm not going to delete the tweet or offer an apology. All I'm saying is that an external agency like the BBC should not overrule the apex court in the country," Anil Antony said.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPM, screened the documentary at various places in Kerala on the day.