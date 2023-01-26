Kerala Governer to send state's bill to President

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy over the Kerala government’s move to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of the universities in the state is yet to die down. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he would send the state’s Bill proposing an amendment to the law in this regard to the President for approval.

“I have no other option. It is a matter in which the Centre as well as the state has equal powers. No amendment could be carried out without consulting the Centre,” he said.

Khan also said that he did not wish to enter into a confrontation with the state government. “The state has the freedom to frame legislation. But, it should abide by court orders,” he said.

The Governor also felt that nobody was questioning the state government over its wrong actions. “I don’t want to challenge every decision of the state government as I am not the Opposition Leader,” he said.

BBC documentary

Khan alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the screening of the BBC documentary on the Prime Minister. “The controversy erupted soon after India took over the leadership of the G20 countries. Some external forces are apparently disillusioned over India’s rise as a world power. Those who are behind such campaigns had believed that India would collapse as a nation,” he said.

“Does the BBC’s opinion carry more weight than the judgment of the Supreme Court of India?” he asked.

The Governor also said that he was surprised at some people giving undue importance to the issue in Kerala.

CM to attend Governor’s dinner

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be attending the dinner arranged by the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day evening. Earlier, Khan had invited the Chief Minister and ministers to the Christmas celebrations at Raj Bhavan also, but they skipped the event.