Republic Day: President's medals for 11 officers in Kerala Police

A total of 11 officers in the Kerala Police have been honoured with President's medals on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day.

Amose Mammen, Superintendent with State Special Branch, Thrissur City, has been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The other ten officers will receive the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are: P Prakash IPS (IG, Intelligence), Anup Kuruvilla John IPS (IG & Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi), KK Moideenkutty (SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode & Wayanad), S Shamsudeen (DySP, Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau, Palakkad), GL Ajith Kumar (DySP, SSB, Thiruvananthapuram City Detachment), Aparna Lavakumar (GASI, Cyber Crime Police Station, Thrissur City), KV Pramodan (Inspector, V&ACB, Kannur), PR Rajendran (SI, Kerala Police Academy), CPK Bijulal (GSI, Special Branch, Kannur) and K Muraleedharan Nair (GSI, V&ACB, SIU II)