Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visit Guruvayoor, Tirupati temples

Our Correspondent
Published: January 27, 2023 09:45 PM IST
Anant and Radhika reached Guruvayur along with their close friends on January 26, Thursday around 1.30 in the afternoon : Manorama Online

Thrissur: Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant visited Guruvayoor temple and Tirupati temple.

Anant and Radhika reached Guruvayur along with their close friends on January 26, Thursday around 1.30 in the afternoon.

Devaswom Chairman Dr V K Vijayan, Administrative Board member C Manoj and Administrator K P Vinayan received the group at Sree Valsam Guest House. Chairman Dr V K Vijayan honoured them with a golden shawl.

The duo visited the temple along with the Devaswom Administration office bearers. They had a darshan standing in front of the Sopanam (the steps before the main shrine) and offered Kanikka (offering to the God) in the hundial.

Besides the prasadam kit, the Devaswom team handed them a mural painting as a memento. Radhika had visited Guruvayoor temple along with Mukesh Ambani before the duo’s engagement.

After the darshan at the temple, Anant and Radhika visited Punnathoor Kotta elephant camp and fed the tusker named Indrasenan with bananas.

The duo also visited Tirupati Thirumala Venkateshwara Temple. They stood with folded hands before those who tried to take their pictures after the darshan. The darshan of Tirupati Venkateshwara, considered the lord of the seven hills, is believed to be a great blessing.

If Lord Tirupati Venkateshwara is pleased with the devotee, he is believed to bless the devotee with unexpected lucks and financial security.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in the presence of family and close friends in December 2022 at Sreenathji Temple, Nath Dwara in Rajasthan. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Health Care Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Viren Merchant and Shyla.

 

