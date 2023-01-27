Hindi not against regional languages: Ajay Kumar Mishra at Regional Official Language Conference, Tvm

Thiruvananthapuram: On Friday, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra stated that regional languages are not in competition with or against Hindi. He added that Hindi is a language that Indians can readily understand and that part of their opposition to it is just political.

The Minister of State for Home was presiding over the Regional Official Language Conference in Thiruvananthapuram. It was organised by the Department of Official Languages under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. According to Mishra, Hindi is the sister language of other regional Indian languages and is actually the nation's own language.

Mishra said the Department of Official Languages has created and developed a memory-based translation system called 'Kantasth' which increased the speed and quality of translation in government offices. So far, this tool has included about 22 lakh sentences. Usability has increased further as more new features have now been added, including Neural Machine Translation.

The Department itself is strengthening Hindi through e-Mahasabdakosh and other technological means. Addressing the programme, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said that India is a land of pluralism and it is rich in thousands of languages, including dialects. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJP at the Centre has made it a practice to "impose Hindi" on non-Hindi speaking states. "The importance shown to Hindi is not only ignoring other languages, but also amounts to destroying them," he had said.

Department of Official Languages Secretary Anshuli Arya, Principal Accountant General Sudharmini, DOL Joint Secretary Meenakshi Jolly among others were present on the occasion. The Governor presented awards to central government offices, banks and institutions that have shown excellent performance in the language of administration in various categories.

