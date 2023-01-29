Tamil Nadu native arrested for wife's murder soon after filing missing complaint

Kanjoor (Kochi): A man who approached the Kalady police to file a complaint regarding his missing wife has been arrested for killing her.

The accused is Mahesh Kumar (37), hailing from Puthukkudiyiruppu in Tamil Nadu, and presently residing at a rented house in Thattanpeedika, Kanjoor, near Aluva, in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

He had allegedly murdered his wife Ratnavathy, a native of Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu, around 8 pm on Friday suspecting her fidelity.

The police said that Mahesh had reached the Kalady police station in Ernakulam district on Friday night complaining that his wife was missing. A search was launched by the police and Ratnavathy’s body was found in a nutmeg plantation near her rented house.

On suspicion, the police questioned Mahesh and he confessed to have strangled his wife to death.

Police version

“Mahesh and Ratnavathy were married eight years ago. Even though both of them belonged to Tamil Nadu, the couple has been living at several places in Kerala doing manual jobs. Of late, Mahesh suspected her of infidelity. He feared Ratnavathy was having an affair with a man from Salem and the couple regularly had fights over the matter,” said a police officer.

Subsequently, Ratnavathy expressed her desire to end the marriage with Mahesh, the officer added.

During Onam last year, Ratnavathy went to her native place. Mahesh also travelled to his village in Tamil Nadu for the Pongal festival a fortnight ago. Two days ago, both of them returned to Kanjoor. The couple fought during the journey to Kerala also, said the police.

Mahesh was earlier married twice before he tied the knot with Ratnavathy, according to the police. He has a child with his first wife, the police added.