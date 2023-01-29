Kannur cop suspended for misbehaving with woman after barging into house

Kanhangad: A cop, who barged into a house and grabbed a young woman, has been suspended pending inquiry.

P V Pradeep, a senior civil police officer, has been suspended by Kannur rural district police chief M Hemalatha. Further departmental action has also been ordered against Pradeep, a native of Sreekandapuram in Kannur.

The incident happened recently when he went to the house at Kanhangad South and misbehaved with the woman. The woman immediately sought help from the Hosdurg police.

After Pradeep was taken to the police station, he complained of uneasiness and was moved to the district hospital. The arrest procedures were completed on Saturday morning, and he was produced before the Hosdurg first-class magistrate court by afternoon and remanded.

Pradeep had worked at the Hosdurg control room five years ago and had got acquainted with the woman then. He told the police that he had gone to the woman’s house to seek the money he had lent her.

There are cases against Pradeep in Kannur as well. Pradeep was earlier transferred to the Hosdurg control room from Kannur as part of department-level action. Of late, he has been based at the headquarters of the Kannur Rural police at Thaliparamba.