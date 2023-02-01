CPM to wait and watch as CPI fumes over fate of Chandrasekharan attack case

Thiruvananthapuram: The recent developments in an old case over the attack on former CPI minister E Chandrasekharan has caused unease in the Left Democratic Front as a dozen right-wing activists who were accused were acquitted by the court after some CPM local leaders turned hostile. The CPM state leadership is unlikely to immediately intervene even as ally CPI has voiced its displeasure.

Chandrasekharan was attacked during his victory procession soon after he was declared winner from the Kanhangad seat in the 2016 Assembly elections which the LDF went on to win. Last week 12 RSS-BJP workers accused of the crime were exonerated by the local court.

CPI leader K Prakash Babu has demanded the intervention of the CPM state leadership.

CPI leaders now claim that the accused were let off because the CPM leaders who had accompanied Chandrasekharan when he was attacked changed their statements in the court. In other words, they didn't stand by their statement given to the police.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said that the matter would be taken up by the party and LDF.

CPM defence

A section of CPM state leaders feel that the police officers themselves could have named some RSS-BJP leaders as accused and recorded their statements as those of CPM leaders. Party leaders in Kasaragod should examine any developments over the matter, CPM state leaders opined.

There are differences within the CPI also over the matter, they pointed out.

The CPM is of the view that the LDF need not discuss the matter.

Opposition takes up issue

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have already launched a campaign alleging that the CPM had betrayed a leader of its major partner in the LDF.

The Opposition is also expected to exploit the differences between the CPM and CPI over the matter during the ongoing Assembly session.

CPI stand

Many CPI leaders believe that the CPM has given Chandrasekharan a raw deal. Chandrasekharan is currently the CPI leader in the Assembly and assistant secretary of the party. He also represents the CPI in the LDF.

Chandrasekharan too feels that the CPI district and state leaders did not take a vehement stand against the CPM response.

At the same, some CPI leaders allege that Chandrasekharan himself did not give enough seriousness to the case. Incidentally, the former minister has cold ties with a section of CPM as well as CPI leaders in Kasaragod.

Ironically, even though Chandrasekharan is a confidant of Kanam, it was Prakash Babu, who heads the group opposing Kanam in the CPI, that raked up the issue. Kanam is not pleased with the intervention of Prakash Babu, a member of the national executive of the party, in state affairs.

The CPI state executive meeting on Friday is expected to discuss the matter, said party leaders.a