I am the father, and the mother’; Pregnant transman Zahad awaits the birth of his baby

Kottayam: Transgender couple Ziya and Zahad from Kozhikode Ummalathoor are now overwhelmed with joy and excitement. Zahad, was born a woman and transformed into a man, and Ziya was born a man and changed into a woman.The couple is now awaiting for the birth of their first child. Zahad would be the first transman father in India through conception.

Though the couple had enquired to adopt a baby, the legal proceedings were a challenge before them as a transgender couple. That was when they came upon the idea that Zahad can conceive even though he has started to transition into a man. Zahad says, he was a bit reluctant initially thinking of what people would talk of him. Besides, returning to the femininity that he had once abandoned was also challenging. However, Ziya’s love and her earnest desire to become a mother changed Zahad’s mind.

The treatment started after the preliminary check-ups by a team of doctors with the Kozhikode Medical College to ensure that there were no other health problems. Zahad conceived the baby from Ziya.

Though Zahad’s breasts were removed as part of the gender affirmation procedures, the uterus and related organs were not removed yet. March 4 is the expected date of delivery for the couple. They have decided to feed the baby using breast milk from the milk bank. Ziya is a dancer and Zahad is an accountant with a private institution.