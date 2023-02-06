Submit income certificate by Feb 28 to avail social security pensions

Thiruvananthapuram: As undeserving people too have managed to corner social security pensions in Kerala, the State Government has made submission of income certificates mandatory for availing the handout.



The last date for submitting the certificate is February 28.

Those beneficiaries who do not submit the income certificates will be excluded from the social security pension scheme from March.

The State has decided to strictly conform to the income limit of Rs 1 lakh a year to be eligible for social security pension.

A total of 52.21 lakh persons are receiving the monthly pension of Rs 1,600. Several persons have been removed from the scheme in phases based on criteria such as the area of land in possession. Last year a total of 9,600 beneficiaries of the government handouts were found to own over two acres of land! An inquiry by the Finance Department had revealed some of the beneficiaries were even receiving rubber subsidies and other benefits.

The rule stipulates that the beneficiaries of the social security pension, other than those belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, should not hold over two acres of land in their own name or that of the family.

Considering the increasing financial burden of the State, the policy of the government for the past few years has been that pension should be given to only those who are most deserving.

Earlier, there were allegations that many ineligible persons were included in the social security pension scheme out of political pressure and that crores were being spent to provide pensions to them.

The Kerala State Social Security Pension (KSSP) Limited was formed five years ago to implement the welfare fund distribution system. The KSSP raises funds through borrowings without including the same in the budget. The State distanced itself from the KSSP after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India,heavily criticized such borrowing outside the purview of the state budget.