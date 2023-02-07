Latest revision to push water charges up by Rs 50 to Rs 550

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the Opposition's protest, the state government on Tuesday hiked the water charges.

As per the revised rates. which have been implemented with retrospective effect from February 3, the public will see their water charges going up by Rs 50 to Rs 550 under various slabs.

As Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said in the Assembly, water charges have been hiked by 1 paise per unit for all categories of consumers.

BPL (Below Poverty Line) families that consume up to 15,000 litres per day do not have to pay any charge. The fixed charge for flats is Rs 55.13 per litre.

Following are the revised charges for domestic consumers: