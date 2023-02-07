Congress workers clash with police during protest against fuel cess

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party intensified its protests across the state on Tuesday against the introduction of fuel cess in the recent Kerala budget. The protesters clashed with the police at several places across the state.

Congress workers pelted stones at the police in Ernakulam. The police used water cannons against the protesters in Thrissur, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

Collectorate march in Kottayam: Manorama Online/Rijo Joseph

In Kottayam, the workers pelted stones at a police vehicle. Nattakom Suresh, Kottayam DCC president was injured in the clash. He alleged that the police pelted stones at him. Police arrested Thrissur DCC president Jose Valloor.

In the meantime, four MLAs of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) are on an indefinite 'satyagraha' in front of the Legislative Complex in protest against what they call the "worst-ever Budget in Kerala history". Three Congress MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Shafi Parambil and C R Mahesh and Indian Union Muslim League's first-time legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram are a part of the strike.

