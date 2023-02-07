DRI officials seize gold worth Rs 4.11 cr, Rs 13.5 lakh cash from Koduvally

Kozhikode: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a raid on Tuesday seized gold worth Rs 4.11 crore and Rs 13.5 lakh cash from Koduvally.

The raid was conducted across gold smelting centres. Six people, including the owner of a jewellery store, were taken into custody.

The raid was launched after DRI officials received a tipoff about a centre that smelts smuggled gold.

According to the officials, the mixed gold which is smuggled in through the airport is smelted in this centre.

Evidence of gold being smuggled in undergarments and sandals was recovered from the centre.