Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz granted bail

Thiruvananthapuram: Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firoz, who was arrested for violence during a Secretariat march last month, was granted on bail on Tuesday.

The bail was granted by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram. The rest of the accused were released on bail earlier.

Firoz was arrested from Palayam here for the violence unleashed in the Secretariat march the outfit carried out on January 18. He is the first accused in the case.

The Cantonment Police arrested Firoz for attacking cops, damaging public and private property and organising the march without taking permission.

MYL had undertaken the march to protest corruption and nepotism in appointments for government jobs, and for not addressing the issue of unemployment. When they were blocked on their path, protesters hurled stones, bottles and flagpoles at the police and tried to remove barricades in front of the Secretariat.

The police fired many rounds of tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the violent protesters. Even passers-by complained about getting caught in between the clashes and experiencing breathing difficulty because of tear gas.