Beat Chintha with a broom dipped in urine; Cows do more good than Pinarayi govt: Surendran

Kozhikode: Insulting State Youth Commission Chairperson Chintha Jerome, BJP State President K Surendran said that she should be beaten with a broom dipped in urine.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday after the party's protest against the state budget, Surendran defended his words. "Is my comment 'unparliamentary'? What about her (Chintha)? She plagiarises, then gets a doctorate based on that. (When it becomes a controversy) clings on to the post without any shame...She stayed in a five-star hotel pretending to be the leader of a poor party... What is this? Be it a female or a male leader, they should respect the people of this country," he said.

Training his guns on the state government, Surendran said cows are much better than the Pinarayi Government. "Cows of our country do more good to the people than the state government led by Pinarayi. Cows help in agriculture. People generate income from that. Is this LDF government of any use," he asked.

"This government is destroying the agriculture sector. Cows help farmers. No one said to skip Valentine's Day. The only advice was to respect cows," he said when he was asked about the recent notification to hug cows on Valentine's Day.