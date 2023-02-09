KSEB seeks surcharge to recover additional amount spent on power purchase

Thiruvananthapuram: The common man will have to keep a tight leash on discretionary spending as they may be forced to cough more on power bills after the recent water tariff hike.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s permission to impose a surcharge of 30 paise per unit to enable it to recover the additional expense incurred in purchasing electricity from outside during the period from July one to September 30 last.

The board is levying a surcharge of nine paise per unit from February one to May 31 to recover Rs 87.07 crore that it spent on power purchases from outside during the period from April one to June 30 last.

The main reason for the cost hike is the use of coal imported from abroad for electricity generation. The board’s figures show it spent an additional Rs 187 crore for the purchase of electricity during the July-September period.

The commission will conduct a hearing on this and take a final decision.

The board, though, has not sought the additional amount it spent for power purchases from October 1 to December 31 and the surcharge regarding this. The possibility is that this may be higher than the 30 paise surcharge that it now sought permission for.

Since the cost of imported coal is rising, the consumers need to dole out more towards surcharge in the coming months.