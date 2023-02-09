MG University's youth festival 'Aneka' kickstarts in Kochi

Kochi: ‘Aneka’, the youth festival of MG University, has begun in Kochi on Thursday. Theatre artist and actress Nilambur Ayisha inaugurated the festival, which was organised at the event's main venue- Maharaja’s College men’s hostel ground. Jineesha Rajan, chairperson of the university students’ union, presided over the event. Writers Benyamin, G R Indugopan, and Deepa Nishant were among the chief guests of the inaugural event.

Timothy K Abraham, BBA student of Rajagiri College, who created a Kalam’s world record by playing the piano for 140 hours was honoured on the stage. Arjun Babu, convener of the organizing committee, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, syndicate members Dr Shajila Beevei, Prof P Harikrishnan, Dr R Anitha, MG University Controller of Exams, Dr C M Srijith, Maharaja’s College Principal, Dr V S Joy, programme committee chairman Dr M S Murali, DSS director Abraham Samuel, and union general secretary Yadukrishnan spoke.

The festival will conclude on February 12.

Manorama, a part of the celebration

Film director Abrid Shine inaugurated the My Study startup festival pavilion of Malayala Manorama on the ground of the men’s hostel.

Corporation permanent committee president P R Renish, My Study managing director Johnson Varghese, and others took part. The chief attraction of the pavilion is the exhibition which has been put up by knitting together Manorama’s special pages and photographs of the festival in past years. Apart from this, a stage named “Yuva Vani” in memory of the deceased singer Vani Jayaram has also been set up. The platform features photographs of Vani Jayaram and her songs.

A 360 degree video selfie booth and a photo booth named “Redrug” promoting an anti-drug pledge are part of the pavilion. Those who take the pledge will receive a certificate under the title of “Redrug Ambassador” through e-mail and WhatsApp. There are also schemes for those who visit the pavilion to scan QR codes and get their favourite publications of Malayalam Manorama free. My Study is a startup company that makes available information regarding courses and examinations.

Proclamation rally

The proclamation rally of the youth festival enhanced the mood of celebrations and excitement. Teachers and students lined up for the rally, which started from the Marine Drive ground at 4 pm and concluded at the Maharaja’s College ground. Theyyam, Chendamelam and Kudamattom performances led the rally on the vanguard. Around 100 students from St Teresa’s College, Maharaja’s, SH Thevara, and Law College took part in the rally.

Symbols of secularism, fraternity, and those of LGBTQ groups also stood out in the rally of the Maharaja’s College. Ernakulam Law College students raised slogans against extreme nationalism and racism during the rally. There was also a placard with the picture of the girl who was killed in Iran.