Unknown miscreants break windows of V Muraleedharan's Kerala residence

Thiruvananthapuram: Unidentified assailants allegedly broke the window panes of Union Minister V Muraleedharan's residence here on Wednesday night.

His office staff found the window panes of the house near Balasubramanya temple in Kochulloor broken by 11am on Thursday. The Medical College police found traces of blood drops at the spot.

A team, led by DCP Ajith Kumar, is probing the case, which is suspected to be a robbery attempt according to the police. “An investigation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the incident and also their motives behind it,” said a police officer.