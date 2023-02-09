MG University Youth Festival: Special fare for MG students in Biennale

Kochi: As part of the MG University Youth Festival, Kochi Muziris Biennale offers a special opportunity for students from MG University colleges to experience the art festival. The Biennale can be visited by a group of five students for just Rs 150. The offer is valid from February 10 to 12, the final day of the Youth Festival.

The said tickets are available at the ticket counter at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi upon the presentation of a valid identification card. Currently, the normal fare for adults is Rs 150, Rs 100 for senior citizens, and Rs 50 for students.

More than 2.5 lakh people have visited the fifth edition of the art event ever since it was opened to the public on December 23.

The visitors include students from schools and professional colleges in different states, IAS trainees, people’s representatives, thinkers, academicians, prominent personalities from various fields, high-ranking officials, art collectors, and art experts.