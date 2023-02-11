Media behind entire resort episode; nobody has raised any accusations against me: EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: Reacting to reports of a party investigation in the resort controversy, Left Convener E P Jayarajan said nobody has raised any accusations against him.

"No one has ever taken objection to the stands I've made financially. As the chief minister said, only those who have a lot to lose need fear any action," said Jayarajan.

He further said he always takes the right stand and has done a lot for the people.

"Many activities are being carried out for the welfare of the state and I shall continue doing so. People with vested interests have been fabricating and disseminating fake news. The media should look into where all this news is coming from and who is behind it. Such smear campaigns against me have been there for a long time," said Jayarajan.

CPM State Secretary M V Govindan, earlier today, clarified that no probe would be initiated by the party against Jayarajan to check the allegations of financial impropriety against him.

He also said the controversy was a creation of the media.

During a party state committee meeting in December, senior leader P Jayarajan raised serious allegations against E P Jayarajan with regard to fundraising and utilisation behind the “illegal” construction of an Ayurvedic resort, in which his wife Indira and son Jaison were stakeholders.

Refuting the allegations, E P Jayarajan had said he had no financial dealings with the Vaidekam Resort in Kannur's Morazha village.