Black flag protests against CM over police misconduct towards female KSU activist

Kochi: A black flag protest was staged at several places here against the Kerala Chief Minister over police misconduct towards a female office-bearer of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU).

The protest was conducted by the student and youth wings of the Opposition parties.



There were complaints that male police officers misbehaved towards a woman activist of the KSU during a Youth Congress protest at Kalamassery.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyaz gave a complaint to the Director General of Police seeking to take disciplinary action against the policemen involved.

The student and youth outfits of the Congress party claimed cops behaved inappropriately to Miva Jolly who is the Ernakulam district secretary of the KSU.

The protestors were forcefully removed from the place by a police team led by Inspector P R Santhosh. Five protestors were also taken into police custody.

The DCC president’s social media post on the incident went viral. In the post, originally in Malayalam, he said, ‘The hand which touched the woman KSU activist would not be there if they crossed the limits. Don’t dare to play with Congress’.

Mahila Congress State president Jeby Methar, MP, and Youth Congress leader Rahul Mankoottathil also marked their protest.

The Youth Congress workers showed a black flag at the Chief Minister at Angamali also.