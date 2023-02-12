Oommen Chandy transferred to Bengaluru for further treatment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 12, 2023 06:13 PM IST
It was a week ago that Oommen Chandy was admitted to the hospital in Neyyattinkara. Photo: Manorama

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was taken to a hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment on Sunday. Earlier, he was treated at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara for pneumonia. He was taken to Bengaluru in a special flight.

His follow-up treatment will be at HCG Hospital, Bengaluru.

Oommen Chandy denied the allegations that the family was refusing treatment. He said that he has been receiving good treatment and his health has improved.

RELATED ARTICLES

It was a week ago that Oommen Chandy was admitted to the hospital in Neyyattinkara.

The doctors treating him also said that there was no obstacle in taking him to any other hospital for follow-up treatment for pre-existing health problems. The medical board constituted by the state government, which visited the hospital and examined Chandy, also approved shifting him to Bengaluru.

 

 

 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout