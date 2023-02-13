New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday asked why the trial in the 2017 actor assault case was experiencing inordinate delay. The court also questioned the need for adding new witnesses in the case.

The apex court was considering the application moved by Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the case seeking resumption of trial pending before the trial court in the actor assault case.

"There was an order to complete trial in six months. Six months has become 24 months. 237 witnesses have been examined," Senior Adv Mukul Rohatgi said in the court while representing the accused.

A submission requesting the examination of 44 witnesses has been made at the trial court, he said while requesting the top court to ask the judge to scrutinise and finish the case at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the top court told the prosecution that they can't keep adding witnesses to the case and asked the team to clarify why there was a need to add more witnesses.

Dileep has contended before the top court that serious prejudice would be caused if the trial is delayed. The actor had requested the top court to fix a time limit for the disposal of the matter.

The 2017 actress assault case refers to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading South Indian actress near Kochi.

She was returning home from a shoot and was assaulted sexually by a gang of men after the latter intercepted her car.

Dileep was subsequently arrested after it emerged that he had links with the main accused. He was released on bail in October 2017.

