Rahul Gandhi meets family of tribal man found dead near Kozhikode MCH

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the house of a tribal man who was found dead near Kozhikode medical college on Monday.

The Wayanad MP, who reached the Kozhikode airport on Sunday night, visited the house of Vishwanathan in his district this morning.

Gandhi spent some time with the family, listening to their woes and complaints and consoled them.

The Congress leader promised to intervene in the matter and help in speeding up the probe.

Vishwanathan (46) was found hanging near the medical college hospital at Kozhikode on February 11, where his wife was admitted for delivery.

Kozhikode Medical College police have said that they have already registered a case when the relatives lodged a complained that the tribal man was missing from the hospital. However, Vishwanathan was later found hanging on February 11.

The family alleged that some persons had harassed Vishwanathan on February 9 after which he went missing. The kin had charged that some persons accused Vishwanathan of theft and roughed him up on February 9.

This was the first visit of Gandhi to his constituency after successfully completing the over 4,000-kilometre long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on January 30.

Gandhi was accorded a warm reception by the party leaders and workers outside the Kozhikode International airport on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs.)