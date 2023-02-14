Soldier on leave in Palakkad dies of fever

Our Correspondent
Published: February 14, 2023 10:08 PM IST
A S Sujith Kumar. Photo: Manorama

Kuzhalmannam: A member of the Armed Forces who had arrived at his native place on leave succumbed to a fever on Monday evening. A S Sujith Kumar (49) of Ambad House, Pallanchathannoor in Mathoor, died at a private hospital at Kannadi while under treatment.

Sujith was working as a Subedar in the Military Intelligence at Pune and had reached his house in Palakkad 15 days ago. Four days ago, he developed a fever and was admitted to the hospital at Kannadi, also in Palakkad district. However, he passed away around 7.30 pm on Monday.

Sujith is survived by his mother Sathyabhama, wife Sheeba, a seven-month-old son and sister Subha.  

