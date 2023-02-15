Edayannur DYFI members involved in Shuhaib murder case, alleges Akash Thillenkeri

Kannur: Putting CPM in a fix, Shuhaib-murder case accused Akash Thillenkeri on Wednesday alleged that party leaders of Edayannur were involved in the murder of the Youth Congress activist in Mattannnur.

In a Facebook post, that he subsequently deleted, he said that those who ordered the hit “are now employed by the party cooperatives.” He said this as a comment to a post by Edayannur DYFI block secretary.

"It was the party leaders of Edayannur who made us kill. If we open our mouths, many people will not be able to walk out in the open. Those who ordered the hit job got the job in party controlled cooperatives. We, who carried it out, were forced to face starvation and were ostracised. When the party rejected us, we turned to the gold smuggling. The party did not try to avoid or correct mistakes. I am speaking out now because my patience has run out," he wrote.

In the past few days, a spat had broken out between Akash's supporters and CPM local leaders on Facebook. Controversies over the awarding of a trophy to Akash by DYFI leader Shajar also continued on the social media.

A section of leaders alleged that Akash deliberately created the problems to trap Shajar. This might have promptd Akash to post his coments as a reply to the post by DYFI Block Secretary Sarish.

Later when the post became a controversy, Sarin deleted the post.

Shuhaib was hacked to death by a gang as he was having food from a roadside eatery in Kannur on February 12, 2018. Shuhaib bled to death even before he could be taken to the hospital. The CPM had ousted two of its members who were named as accused in the case.