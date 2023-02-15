Gangster Arjun Ayanki's wife goes live on social media, claims torture

Kannur: Notorious gangster Arjun Ayanki, who is an accused in the sensational Karipur gold-smuggling case, has been now blamed for the prolonged torture of his wife.

“I’m being tortured by Arjun, his friends, and his family. His family will be responsible if anything happens to me,” Amala Arjun charged while coming on Facebook live. She added she was talking live from Valapattanam police station, and that she has not yet filed a police complaint against him but came to the station to receive compensation.

She accused him of subjecting her to sexual, physical, and mental torture and forcefully admitting her to a mental hospital.

In a recent Facebook note Arjun regretted marrying Amala and her charges followed.

“I got acquainted with Arjun Ayanki in 2019 and married him on April 8, 2021 after briefly staying with him. When I became pregnant during the live-in, he forced me into an abortion. I told the doctor who undertook the abortion that I was not ready for it with tears welling up in my eyes," Amala said in the live video.

But now Arjun spreads the word that he forced me into abortion because I was mentally unstable. Even if I turned a lunatic, I will not attain the mental condition to kill a child. For three years, I withstood his sexual, physical, and mental torture. Arjun, his friends, and the wife of a friend together took me to a mental health hospital and locked me up there. They stopped me from pursuing my education, she further claimed.

“Arjun Ayanki’s mother consistently used to mock me for my colour. I had sought treatment to become fair, hoping that the mother would then like me,” Amala continued.

Last month the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kottayam had booked Arjun for assaulting a female Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on a train.