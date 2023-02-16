Actor assault case: Re-examining Manju Warrier crucial to prove Dileep's involvement, govt tells SC

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court of India that re-examining Malayalam actor Manju Warrier was crucial in proving Dileep's involvement in the 2017 actor assault case.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari was considering the case.

Dileep had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the re-examining of witnesses, including his former wife Manju Warrier, in connection with the 2017 actor assault case.



The apex court had on Monday asked Dileep to state his position on the State seeking to re-examine witnesses.

In his affidavit, Dileep argued that the reasons stated by the prosecution for re-examining the witnesses were fake. The actor has said that the prosecution is buying time for itself. The prosecution argued that the actor's allegations were baseless.

In his 24-page affidavit, Dileep argues the prosecution questioning his wife Kavya Madhavan's parents, Madhavan and Syamala, was also to prolong the trial.

Meanwhile, the trial court which is hearing the arguments in the case has requested the Kerala High Court to grant six months additional time to complete the trial, Manorama News reported.