Outraging modesty of women: Akash Thillankeri surrenders in court, gets bail

Akash Thillankeri, who was absconding after a case was filed against him for outraging the modesty of a woman, surrendered in Mattannur court on Friday.

Two of Akash's accomplices, Jijo Thillankeri and Jayaprakash Thillankeri, were arrested earlier. The court granted bail to all three.

The complaint was filed by Sreelakshmi, wife of Minister M B Rajesh's staff Anoop. Srilakshmi complained that Akash Thillankeri launched a smear campaign against her on Facebook.

Another case has been registered by Mattannur police for threatening DYFI Mattanur block committee executive member C Vineesh through social media.

Amid the war of words, Akash claimed that party leaders had called for the hit. The case is being investigated by a special squad led by Muzukkunn CI Rajeesh.