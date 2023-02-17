Insulting womanhood: Akash Thillankeri's two accomplices arrested

Kannur: Two accomplices of Akash Thillankeri, who went into hiding after blaming DYFI leaders for their involvement in the Shuhaib murder case, were arrested in Kannur on Friday. Police arrested Jijo Thillankeri and Jayaprakash Thillankeri on the complaint of insulting womanhood. A case has been registered against them on non-bailable charges.

The complaint was filed by Sreelakshmi, the wife of Minister M B Rajesh's staff Anoop. Srilakshmi complained that Akash Thillankeri launched a smear campaign against her on Facebook.

Another case has been registered by Mattanur police for threatening DYFI Mattanur block committee executive member C Vineesh through social media.

Amid the war of words between the two factions, Akash claimed that party leaders had called for the hit. The case is being investigated by a special squad under the leadership of Muzukkunn CI Rajeesh.