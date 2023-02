Kochi: The Income Tax Department met with Malayalam actor Mohanlal as part of their probe into the commercial side of the film industry on Friday.

The officials met with the actor in his Kochi flat to record his statement.

The I-T department had earlier approached film producer Antony Perumbavoor to seek clarity on his financial dealings with the actor.

The Malayalam film industry and its financial transactions have been under the scanner of the I-T department for a while.