KSRTC conductor stops bus to help students cross road, wins hearts

A KSRTC bus conductor is receiving plaudits for his social responsibility after a video of him helping a group of children cross a busy road went viral.

In the video that was captured from inside a car, which was parked on the roadside, a KSRTC conductor is seen guiding at least 10 children to safety by stopping the traffic.

He then rushes back to the bus and the journey resumes.

The identity of the bus conductor was revealed after he introduced himself in the comments under a Facebook post by a KSRTC handle.

"Dear friends, I'm the KSRTC employee in this video. My name is JS Biju, I serve at the Neyyattinkara Depot," wrote the KSRTC conductor.

He said the incident took place on February 16. Biju said he came to know that a video of the incident had gone viral only on Saturday morning. "Thanks for all the good messages. Several people have enquired about me, but I have nothing more to say," wrote Biju before introducing his Facebook and Instagram accounts to those interested in knowing him better.