Latest water tariff hike hits hard residential flats

Thiruvananthapuram: The latest hike in water tariff is set to hit hard residents of small flat complexes. This is a fallout of the Kerala Water Authority stipulation that if the complex has fewer than 10 flats or building units then it would be considered as independent houses.

The Kerala Water Supply and Sewage rules say that if there are 10 units or more in a building, then it could be considered as a flat complex. Although any building with an area above 1,000 square metre could be considered as flat, this provision is only for the purpose of giving the water connection.

As per a current KWA norm if the number of residential units is below 10, then each of it should be considered as a house and the charge should be imposed accordingly.

When the KWA bills are issued to consumers in the coming months incorporating the recent increase of 1 paisa per litre, such flat residents will have to pay over three times their current charges.

As reported earlier the recent hike in water charges took effect on February 4. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had given permission to the government on January 13 to increase the water tariff by 1 paise per litre. Next month’s bill to be issued by the KWA will be calculated on the basis of the new tariff structure. The hike will be applicable to all categories of consumers. There will be an increase of Rs 10 for 1,000 litres of water as per the new tariff.