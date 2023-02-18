Viswanathan death: Police scour CCTV footage of bystanders

Kozhikode: The police intend to lift the veil of mystery over the death of 46-year-old tribal man, Viswanathan, who was found hanging on the premises of the Kozhikode Medical College, by quizzing bystanders found in CCTV footage. The police have so far obtained the details of 450 persons who were likely witnesses.

Viswanathan was assaulted by a group of persons at the waiting room at the hospital accusing him of theft. Those who are seen on the CCTV restraining Viswanathan have been identified.

Viswanathan was at the hospital as his wife Bindu had been admitted for delivery at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health which is a part of the medical college. As he was at the waiting room for bystanders some persons raised a hue and cry complaining that someone's mobile phone and money had been stolen and they pointed fingers at Viswanathan.

Some among the crowd questioned Viswanathan and assaulted him. Viswanathan fled from the spot and was found hanging later. His shirt that had been found from a bush was smeared with dirt and Rs 140 was found in the pocket.

The incident that led to the apparent suicide happened last week.

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, is monitoring the progress of the case.