Adoor woman succumbs to revenge attack injuries, goons also killed her dog

Pathanamthitta: A woman, who was hacked with machette by a gang of masked men, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in Kottayam medical college hospital on Monday. The deceased is Sujatha of Maroor in Adoor.

Police said the conflict between two groups regarding soil mining resulted in the murder.

She was injured in the revenge attack on Sunday. The gang had reportedly raided her house to avenge the attack on a toddler who was with a group that opposed soil mining. It is said that Sujatha's sons, Chandralal and Suryalal, let five dogs loose among those who protested against the mining and a one-and-a-half-year-old child was bitten by a dog.

When the rival gang could not find the brothers, they attacked the woman. In the brutal attack, Sujatha's ribs were broken.

The gang threw household items, including the bed, into a well. The gang also killed a dog in the house.

It said that after a land dispute. one group wanted mine soil from the disputed place. But the other group opposed it. Those who wanted to sell soil, contracted Chandralal and Suryalal to help quell the protest. They unleashed the dogs and created terror in the area. This was when the toddler got injured.

Chandralal and Suryalal are still absconding. The accused who broke into their house and attacked their mother too are on the run. The police have started an investigation to find them.