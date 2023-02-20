We didn't hold discussions with RSS: Jamaat-e-Islami

Malappuram: A top leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has refuted reports of discussions with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His clarification comes in response to the CPM targeting the Hindutva outfit over the alleged parleys with the Islamic outfit.

"No discussions were held with the RSS as it was recently alleged," said Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Amir P Mujeeb Rahman on Monday.

“The Muslim organisations of the country took part in a discussion with the RSS after the Sangh invited them. We too were part of the group. The decision to participate was a unanimous one, and no decisions were taken during the same. Both sides raised their concerns," he added.

The Assistant Amir, meaning deputy leader, also said that Jamaat-e-Islami believes in engaging with anyone through discussions unless it is for selfish motives.

Rahman also reminded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the CPM holding talks with his Himdutva organisation a few years ago.

“Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had also taken part in a similar discussion in 2017. CPM is trying to spread islamophobia,” alleged Rahman.

The late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was a CPM State Secretary and a former Home Minister.

The CM had recently remarked that Jamaat-e-Islami does not hold the patent to uphold minority rights and that its wish to reform the RSS was like trying to convince a leopard to shed spots. He also said that the organization was revealing its true colors by trying to cozy up to the RSS.