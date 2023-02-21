Gun-toting man's novel protest against drinking water shortage lands him in police net

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Tuesday took into custody a gun-toting man as he protested against the drinking water disruption at the Venganur village office. The police took Murugan (33), who had locked the gate of the village office, into custody.

Murugan reached the village office at 10 am. He informed the officials that he was in great difficulty as the drinking water connection was cut off for a long time. Then he locked the gates and pulled out the gun sending shock waves in the office. The village officer informed the tehsildar and Balaramapuram police immediately.

Soon, police arrived and took Murugan into custody. Cops said that Murugan, a shopkeeper in Venganur, was carrying an air gun. He told the police he was forced to protest in a novel way as officials failed to solve the drinking water disruption despite several requests.