I-T team records Fahadh Faasil’s statement, obtains documents

Our Correspondent
Published: February 21, 2023 10:24 AM IST
Actor Fahadh Faasil. The scrutiny of the documents seized during the raids is on. Photo: Manorama Online.

Kochi: Several film personalities in Kerala are under the scrutiny of the Income-Tax Department over dealings in black money. The other day an I-T team recorded the statements of actor-producer Fahadh Faasil and obtained key documents.

The I-T officers raided the houses and offices of the film personalities as per a special direction from the Union Finance Department.

The raids followed a tip-off that overseas black money has made its way to the Malayalam cinema industry even though it does not have the financial range of other South Indian film industries.

The scrutiny of the documents seized during the raids is on.

The I-T team has started recording the statements of the second-line actors after examining the accounts of financial transactions of the top actors and production companies.

Last week an I-T team had quizzed actor Mohanlal and film producer Antony Perumbavoor.   

