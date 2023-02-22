Arrest of 17-year-old habitual thief helps police crack several theft cases in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 22, 2023 03:05 PM IST
CCTV visuals of the 17-year-old boy stealing money from a shop in Elathur police station limits. Photo: Manorama Online

Kozhikode: Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused in several theft cases. This has helped the police crack several cases in the district including the theft of a scooter from the Kairali Theater in the city in July 2022.

The teenager has also confessed to stealing the scooter from the same place in January, police said.

He also admitted that he had stolen the bike with his friend from Kozhikode beach. He did not take it home to avoid being caught, he told the police.

Police received the information about the Perambra native during an investigation conducted by the City Crime Squad led by Deputy Police Commissioner K E Baiju. The squad was probing the theft of money from a shop in Elathur police station limits.

The investigation team, which inspected the CCTV, reached Perambra to apprehend him. The teenager, who had absconded to Delhi after the theft, was caught by the crime squad headed by Town Assistant Commissioner P Bijuraj and Vellayil Inspector Baburaj.

