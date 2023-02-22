Kozhikode: Kasaba Police have filed a case against BJP district secretary and Corporation councillor T Ranish and BJP district general secretary M Mohanan, who called for the murder of Nadakkavu CI, Manorama News reported.

The controversial remarks were made during a protest march seeking action against the CI who they said attacked a Yuva Morcha activist during an earlier agitation.

Speaking during the protest march, Mohanan said: "If you thought you can beat us using the power of your uniform, do remember that it is your only protection. Had our activists been assaulted by someone not in khaki, their corpse would have been paraded down the street. If the Pinarayi government's decision is to manhandle our Yuva Morcha workers for protesting, I am testifying in front of the police and media that this is a problem that can be solved if one or two of us decides to go to jail for six months."

Earlier, the BJP's protest march to the Commissioner's office turned violent. Police used water cannons to disperse protesters.

Owing to the growing intensity of the protests by the opposition, the chief minister's recent Kozhikode visit saw heightened security.

The Yuva Morcha waved a black flag at the CM in front of the guest house in Kozhikode. Yuva Morcha Kozhikode Committee member Vaishnavesh and Olavanna constituency president Sabin were detained in connection with the incident.