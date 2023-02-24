Bishop asks faithful to shun digital gadgets during Lent

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 24, 2023 05:03 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi

Kochi: Mar George Madathikandathil, the bishop of Kothamangalam Diocese, has asked the faithful to shun mobiles phone and the internet during the annual Lent.

Lent falls 40-50 days before Easter during which Christians observe an austere life by avoiding entertainment and non-vegetarian food.

Mar Madathikandathil has now asked faithful to observe a "digital fast" by shunning the use of mobile phones and keeping themselves away from the internet and television programmes during the period.

RELATED ARTICLES

In a recent message, he said it is appropriate for youngsters to observe a 'digital fasting' during Lent along with shunning non-veg food.

"It is good if youngsters and children of the community observe 'digital fasting' during the lent period. It is highly blissful to either shun the usage of mobile phones, internet and televisions completely or regulate its usage during this time," Madathikandathil said in a recent video message.

He also said changes should be brought to the practices of Lent in accordance with the time.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout