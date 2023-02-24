Congress enacting BJP-sponsored protests in Kerala: Minister Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said the Congress' agitation against the state government's petroleum cess and the state budget was sponsored by the BJP.

In a Facebook post, the minister, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleged that the UDF leadership is pretending to be blind about the Central government's neglect of the people of Kerala as a whole, even though it is clear as day in the central budget.

"It has to be suspected that those who receive undue favours and assistance from the Central government are the sponsors of the UDF agitation in Kerala," he wrote. "The Congress leadership cannot escape the responsibility of turning party workers into pawns to help the BJP," he added.

"Congress's rhetoric against the Kerala government with baseless allegations helps hide the Central government's policies and the stance against Kerala from public attention. People of the state can see BJP and the Union government laughing behind the Congress' stir," he wrote.