Doctor owns up to blunder after surgery on wrong leg of patient in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A serious case of medical negligence has been reported from a private hospital here. The surgeon operated on the wrong leg of a 60-year-old patient on Tuesday.

Sajna Sukumaran, a native of Kakkodi, was admitted at the Kozhikode National Hospital for an operation on the left leg. However, the doctor put her right leg under the blade.

The patient pointed out that the wrong leg was operated on when she regained consciousness after the surgery.

The hospital authorities, however, maintained that the surgery was done on the right leg with the woman's consent and that both her legs were injured.

But the doctor has owned up to his error. He admitted to the hospital management that he operated on the right leg though the left leg was prepped for surgery.

Visuals of the doctor's confession are now out in the public domain.

Sajna had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past eight months after she sustained an injury on her left leg when it got stuck between two doors.

The woman's family has filed a complaint to the Health Department, District Medical Officer and the police.

The Nadakkavu police have registered a case against the doctor.