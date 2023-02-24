Kannur policeman breathes life into 9-month baby by performing timely CPR

Kannur: A civil police officer of Mayyil in Kerala's Kannur district saved a nine-month-old baby, that was considered dead, by performing CPR.

The other day, Muhammad Fazil was out on duty conducting verification for fresh passports at Pattayam in Kolachery when he heard loud cries from a house.

Fazil rushed there to find a baby motionless and the family and others wailing as they thought it was dead.

But the cop sprung into action and performed CPR on the baby until it was responsive.

Later, the baby was rushed to a hospital and saved.

The Kerala Police on Thursday lauded Fazil's timely intervention that saved young Muhammed Raizan.