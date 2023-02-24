Woman director who forced man to act in obscene film arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Aruvikkara police on Friday arrested film director Lakshmi Dheeptha over threatening and forcing a young man to act in an obscene web series. After being produced in Nedumangad court, she was granted bail under conditions on the same day.

The court has directed Lakshmi to appear before the investigating officer every Wednesday and Thursday between 9 am and 12 pm for the next six weeks. She must also produce the evidence required by the investigating officer and cooperate with the questioning, allowing more time when necessary.

The bail was granted as per the order of the High Court.

According to the complainant, he was forced to act in a pornographic film under the pretense of being cast in a web series. But when it became clear that he was being cast in an adult film, the actor backtracked, irking the film's makers.

Subsequently, they demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation, forcing him to complete the rest of the shoot.