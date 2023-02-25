Govt school bus used to ferry comrades to CPM march in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A government school bus was allegedly used by the CPM to transport comrades to its People's Resistance March in Kozhikode.

It was the bus of the Government High School at Muthukad in Perambra that was used for the CPM march when it reached Kozhikode.

Pictures showing a flex tied across the front side of the bus showing CPM state secretary MV Govindan have gone viral.

The opposition, Congress, has filed a complaint with the Deputy Director of Education demanding stringent action for using of a state government property for a party event.

Congress MLA T Siddique has asked whether the continuity of the government guarantees the CPM to do as it pleases.

"To understand the seriousness of the matter, just imagine the ruckus that would follow had Congress done something similar," Siddique said.

The CPM march that began in Kasaragod on February 20 is now in Kozhikode. It will end at Thiruvananthapuram on March 18.