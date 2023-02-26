Absconding farmer Biju found in Israel; to be sent back to India today

Kannur: Biju Kurian, who went missing in Israel after reaching there with a state agriculture department delegation, has been tracked down.

Manorama News reported that he will be sent back to India on Sunday and is expected to reach Kerala on Monday.

Biju went to Israel with a 27-member delegation to study modern farming techniques. However, he went missing from the hotel where the delegates were put up on February 17.

He had informed his family over WhatsApp that he was safe and they need not search for him. He had also stopped responding to calls or texts.

The Kerala government had written to Indian embassy in Israel earlier this month, asking them to cancel his visa.