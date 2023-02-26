Kasaragod: Confirming the students' allegation of impurities, the Kerala Water Authority on Sunday said it has found the presence of E Coli in the water samples collected from the Kasaragod Government College.

Former principal in-charge M Rema, who was removed from her post following the tiff with the students, had claimed that the water was safe for drinking.

While zero counts of E Coli in 100 ml of water is considered safe for drinking, the water samples from the college showed 16 counts of the bacteria.

Despite the students raising the issue multiple times, Rema maintained that the water was safe for drinking. E Coli in water indicates the presence of sewage or animal waste contamination.

The students are planning to hold a protest in the college on Monday and will also file a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, reported Manorama News.

Earlier, Higher Education Minister R Bindu had intervened and removed Rema from the principal's post after she locked up students who went to her cabin to complain about water.

Stopping ragging provoked SFI, claims Rema

Meanwhile, Rema has alleged that the members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) were behind the latest student protests. She claimed they targeted her for preventing them from ragging and drug abuse.

"Anti-social activities are rampant in the college. SFI activists conspired against me for questioning them. They barged into the office room and created a ruckus alleging the drinking water was polluted. When I was about to leave for lunch, I asked them to leave the room. But they did not budge. I locked the room to safeguard the question papers and money," Rema said.

"The next day too, the SFI activists gathered and gheraoed me in the office. They prevented me from doing my duties and assaulted me physically," the former principal alleged.

The SFI denied the allegations as baseless.

However, Kasaragod Town Police booked 60 SFI activists based on the principal's complaint.

The conflict between the SFI activists and the former principal could affect ties between CPI and CPM in the district.

CPM members turning hostile to help BJP activists, who attacked MLA E Chandrasekharan, walk free has not gone down well with CPI in the district.

Rema’s husband is a former district committee member of the CPI. With the SFI, the student's wing of the CPM, acting against its cadre, some in the district believe that mounting tension between the two constituents of the LDF could spill out into a larger turf war.